Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,207 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 439.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

Insider Activity

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,190.25. This trade represents a 37.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.