Nexentis Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTS) versus Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Critical Survey

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) and Nexentis Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forafric Global and Nexentis Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global $274.22 million 0.97 -$24.33 million N/A N/A Nexentis Technologies $210,000.00 14.63 -$4.00 million ($28.22) -0.15

Volatility and Risk

Nexentis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forafric Global.

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexentis Technologies has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and Nexentis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A Nexentis Technologies N/A -109.05% -78.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forafric Global and Nexentis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nexentis Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexentis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Nexentis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexentis Technologies beats Forafric Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

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Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Nexentis Technologies

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N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

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