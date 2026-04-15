Monument Capital Management Has $381,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,095 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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AT&T Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

View Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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