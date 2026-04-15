iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stock Position Raised by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,763 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 14.0% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,620,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,859,000 after purchasing an additional 209,640 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,569,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,125,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,469,000 after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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