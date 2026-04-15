Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) Price Tops $95.30 on Exchanges

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Bybit Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $57.75 million and $6.74 million worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bybit Staked SOL token can now be purchased for about $95.30 or 0.00128610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bybit Staked SOL has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,058.71 or 0.99943960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bybit Staked SOL Profile

Bybit Staked SOL was first traded on September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,018,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3. Bybit Staked SOL’s official website is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol.

Bybit Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,018,198.17575734. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 95.73009396 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,539,806.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bybit Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bybit Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

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