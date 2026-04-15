American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 105.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,243,000 after buying an additional 2,763,328 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 176.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,526,000 after buying an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,718,000 after buying an additional 1,529,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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