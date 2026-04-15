Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 585,949 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 341.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,949 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Conagra Brands worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
More Conagra Brands News
Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Appointment of an experienced CPG operator — John Brase brings deep packaged‑foods operating experience and will join Conagra’s board, which could help with operations and long‑term strategy execution. Conagra Brands Appoints John Brase as President and Chief Executive Officer
- Neutral Sentiment: Formal timing and governance: the company set a June 1 start date for Brase and Connolly will leave the board at month‑end — a clear, announced timetable reduces some uncertainty even if strategic details are pending. Conagra Brands names John Brase as new CEO (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: investors sold immediately, sending CAG to a 52‑week low as the leadership change sparked concerns about near‑term execution and strategic direction. Conagra Stock Hits 52-Week Low – Here’s Why (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves & dividend concerns: early coverage noted downgrades and investor worry about dividend sustainability and capital allocation under new leadership, adding downward pressure. Conagra Brands Plunges to 52-Week Low Following CEO Departure Announcement (Blockonomi)
- Negative Sentiment: Uncertainty flagged by market commentary — analysts and scanners highlighted execution risk, potential changes to margin and portfolio priorities; several outlets and data providers noted the sudden nature of the transition and flagged insider/hedge fund activity. Conagra Brands falls as investors digest incoming CEO announcement (QuiverQuant)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.6%
Conagra Brands stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.79 and a beta of 0.04. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.
Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.
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