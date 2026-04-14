Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $18.43 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum and short-term rallies could support IAU if gold breaks key resistance levels — analysts flag a clean move above $4,800 could trigger a faster rally toward $4,860. Read More.

Technical momentum and short-term rallies could support IAU if gold breaks key resistance levels — analysts flag a clean move above $4,800 could trigger a faster rally toward $4,860. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gold has shown intraday rebounds as dollar weakness lifts bullion, supporting gold‑backed ETFs including IAU. Read More.

Gold has shown intraday rebounds as dollar weakness lifts bullion, supporting gold‑backed ETFs including IAU. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro support from central-bank buying and a third consecutive weekly gain for gold has kept ETF flows and interest in bullion funds intact. Read More.

Macro support from central-bank buying and a third consecutive weekly gain for gold has kept ETF flows and interest in bullion funds intact. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IAU remains an inexpensive, pure-play physical-gold ETF with large AUM and low costs versus mining or active alternatives — a structural positive for long-term investor demand. Read More.

IAU remains an inexpensive, pure-play physical-gold ETF with large AUM and low costs versus mining or active alternatives — a structural positive for long-term investor demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and intraday trading guides highlight volatile price levels and key support/resistance that could dictate short-term flows into/out of IAU. Read More.

Technical and intraday trading guides highlight volatile price levels and key support/resistance that could dictate short-term flows into/out of IAU. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Forecast pieces note both upside breakout scenarios and downside risks; outcome depends on near-term macro and geopolitical developments. Read More.

Forecast pieces note both upside breakout scenarios and downside risks; outcome depends on near-term macro and geopolitical developments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Easing geopolitical risk (a two‑week US–Iran ceasefire/talks) has reduced safe‑haven demand, pressuring gold and weighing on IAU. Read More.

Easing geopolitical risk (a two‑week US–Iran ceasefire/talks) has reduced safe‑haven demand, pressuring gold and weighing on IAU. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Inflation and rising oil prices have lifted rate‑hike expectations and the dollar at times this week, undercutting gold’s appeal. Several reports cite renewed Fed rate concerns as a headwind. Read More.

Inflation and rising oil prices have lifted rate‑hike expectations and the dollar at times this week, undercutting gold’s appeal. Several reports cite renewed Fed rate concerns as a headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary point to recent bearish technical signals and selling linked to inflation worries, suggesting the bull market could pause for months. Read More.

Analysts and market commentary point to recent bearish technical signals and selling linked to inflation worries, suggesting the bull market could pause for months. Read More. Negative Sentiment: IAU has seen a significant rise in short interest, which could amplify downward pressure on the ETF’s price while short positions remain elevated. Read More.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Shares of IAU stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $104.40.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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