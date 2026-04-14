Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 152.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $388,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,784,000 after buying an additional 583,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,212,000 after buying an additional 567,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $458.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Argus decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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