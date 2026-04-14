Rede Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 61,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period.

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Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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