TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $455.00 target price (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.15.

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Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $368.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.59 and its 200 day moving average is $404.51. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $346.31 and a 1 year high of $499.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

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Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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