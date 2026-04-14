Rede Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Graney & King LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

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