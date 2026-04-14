Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Drops By 30.0%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2026

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,044 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 91,519 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GreenPower Motor stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GPFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 1.79% of GreenPower Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GP

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GP opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.81.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.72. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric vehicles, with a focus on heavy-duty transit buses, school buses, shuttles and medium-duty trucks. The company develops its vehicles on proprietary electric platforms, integrating battery and drivetrain technology to deliver fully battery-powered solutions for public transit agencies, school districts and commercial fleet operators.

GreenPower’s product lineup includes full-sized electric transit buses available in various lengths and configurations, purpose-built electric school buses designed to meet safety standards and reduce operating costs, and medium-duty electric delivery vehicles tailored for last-mile logistics.

Further Reading

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