Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Drops By 30.0%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,044 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 91,519 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GreenPower Motor stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 1.79% of GreenPower Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GP opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.81.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.72. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

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GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric vehicles, with a focus on heavy-duty transit buses, school buses, shuttles and medium-duty trucks. The company develops its vehicles on proprietary electric platforms, integrating battery and drivetrain technology to deliver fully battery-powered solutions for public transit agencies, school districts and commercial fleet operators.

GreenPower’s product lineup includes full-sized electric transit buses available in various lengths and configurations, purpose-built electric school buses designed to meet safety standards and reduce operating costs, and medium-duty electric delivery vehicles tailored for last-mile logistics.

Further Reading

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