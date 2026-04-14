Reviewing LRR Energy (NASDAQ:LRE) and Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH)

LRR Energy (NASDAQ:LRE – Get Free Report) and Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 68.2% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares LRR Energy and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRR Energy N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes 5.02% 16.00% 5.91%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRR Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dream Finders Homes 1 6 0 1 2.13

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LRR Energy and Dream Finders Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.20%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than LRR Energy.

Risk & Volatility

LRR Energy has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LRR Energy and Dream Finders Homes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRR Energy $126.97 million 0.14 $5.67 million N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $4.32 billion 0.30 $217.20 million $2.15 6.64

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than LRR Energy.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats LRR Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LRR Energy

(Get Free Report)

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas. As of December 31, 2014, the Company’s total estimated proved reserves were approximately 33.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 88% were proved developed reserves (approximately 73% proved developed producing and approximately 15% proved developed non-producing). The Company’s general partner is LRE GP, LLC.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

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