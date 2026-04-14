Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $409.04 thousand and approximately $263.31 thousand worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000564 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 974,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram, Discord, Defipulse, BlogWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

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