HUNT Price Up 2% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $109.57 thousand worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

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