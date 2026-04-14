Wrapped THETA Trading Up 12.4% This Week (WTHETA)

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Wrapped THETA has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped THETA has a total market capitalization of $80.37 thousand and $27.90 million worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped THETA Profile

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. Wrapped THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped THETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 0.17962683 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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