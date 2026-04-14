Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,989,485 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 5,829,646 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,661,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 80,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of ($10.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.80%.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.5%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently -161.54%.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

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