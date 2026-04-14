iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,358,014 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 23,946,436 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,843,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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