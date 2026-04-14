Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF) Short Interest Update

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,940 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 23,102 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBUF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 27.1% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 114.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth $588,000.

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Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of EBUF opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Quarterly Trust Units (EBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. EBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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