Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Omada Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Omada Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

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Omada Health Stock Performance

Shares of OMDA stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.11 million and a PE ratio of -71.29. Omada Health has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omada Health news, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $58,263.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,355.32. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Wei-Li Shao sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $35,956.59. Following the transaction, the president owned 328,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,683.50. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,776 shares of company stock worth $120,483.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Omada Health during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Omada Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Omada Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

About Omada Health

(Get Free Report)

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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