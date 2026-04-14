Bank of America Initiates Coverage on JAN (NYSE:JAN)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on JAN in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price target on JAN and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Get JAN alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAN

JAN Price Performance

Insider Activity at JAN

JAN stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

In other news, Director Charles J. Herman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of JAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine M. Sandstrom purchased 13,500 shares of JAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The trade was a 180.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $27 price target, which can prompt buying interest from investors and funds looking for analyst-backed ideas. Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $27 price target, which can prompt buying interest from investors and funds looking for analyst-backed ideas. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/context: JAN’s 12‑month trading range is narrow ($22.76–$24.36) and the stock recently opened near $24.00, so upside from new coverage could be constrained unless momentum or fundamentals shift.

Technical/context: JAN’s 12‑month trading range is narrow ($22.76–$24.36) and the stock recently opened near $24.00, so upside from new coverage could be constrained unless momentum or fundamentals shift. Neutral Sentiment: Risk/volatility note: market cap ~$6.16B with a negative P/E (-62.29) and a beta of 2.16 — the name can be volatile and sensitive to sentiment and analyst flows rather than steady earnings multiples.

JAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.