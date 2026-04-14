Arbitrum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.70 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $670.94 million and approximately $89.70 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,497.30 or 1.00289586 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,040,824,145 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,040,824,145 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.1130172 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1275 active market(s) with $82,959,238.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

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