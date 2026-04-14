NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683.56 thousand and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00001903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004359 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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