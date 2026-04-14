ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. ASD has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $1.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00001903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004359 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.01551333 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,230,805.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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