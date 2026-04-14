CyberConnect (CYBER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.41 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,497.30 or 1.00289586 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,976,450 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 65,067,617 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 0.51088369 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $6,670,951.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

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