Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,700. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEA alerts:

On Friday, April 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $66,384.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $65,568.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $64,096.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $63,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $68,080.00.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. SEA’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Negative Sentiment: Director David Y. Ma sold a total of 203,304 shares across April 10 and April 13 (average prices ~ $85.84–$86.11), generating roughly $17.47M and reducing his stake by several percentage points. Large director selling can be read as a negative signal, though he still retains over 1M shares. Read More.

Director David Y. Ma sold a total of 203,304 shares across April 10 and April 13 (average prices ~ $85.84–$86.11), generating roughly $17.47M and reducing his stake by several percentage points. Large director selling can be read as a negative signal, though he still retains over 1M shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares across April 10 and April 13 (avg. prices ~ $84.39–$85.73), totaling about $1.70M and trimming his holdings by ~2.8–2.9%. Insider sales by executives can signal personal liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing; context matters. Read More.

COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares across April 10 and April 13 (avg. prices ~ $84.39–$85.73), totaling about $1.70M and trimming his holdings by ~2.8–2.9%. Insider sales by executives can signal personal liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing; context matters. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Jingye Chen sold 1,600 shares across the two dates (~$68.6K + $68.6K), a very small percent reduction of their position; likely immaterial but recorded in filings. Read More.

Insider Jingye Chen sold 1,600 shares across the two dates (~$68.6K + $68.6K), a very small percent reduction of their position; likely immaterial but recorded in filings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,600 shares across the two dates (~$68.6K + $68.6K), also a small reduction in holdings. Read More.

Insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,600 shares across the two dates (~$68.6K + $68.6K), also a small reduction in holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage note: an article summarizing a director sale is available for additional context. Read More.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.