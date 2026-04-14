iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.21 and last traded at $130.08, with a volume of 106450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.44.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,860,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

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