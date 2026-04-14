Ethereum Name Service Trading Up 6.1% This Week (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00007859 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $224.28 million and $22.69 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,380,014 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ENS is a decentralised naming service for web3. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. ENS’s job is to map human-readable names like ‘alice.eth’ to machine-readable identifiers such as Ethereum addresses, other cryptocurrency addresses, content hashes, and metadata. ENS also supports ‘reverse resolution’, making it possible to associate metadata such as canonical names or interface descriptions with Ethereum addresses. ENS has similar goals to DNS, the Internet’s Domain Name Service, but has significantly different architecture due to the capabilities and constraints provided by the Ethereum blockchain. Like DNS, ENS operates on a system of dot-separated hierarchical names called domains, with the owner of a domain having full control over subdomains. Discord, Medium, GitHub, Medium, Docs”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.