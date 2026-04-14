Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 346,044 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 235,634 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,128. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07.

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Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 234.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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