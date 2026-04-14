Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $5,461,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,289,303.18. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $578.54. 408,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,478. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $607.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.05.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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