BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Short Interest Down 52.7% in March

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,561 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 15,972 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:BKSE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

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Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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