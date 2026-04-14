Bank of America Cuts Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Price Target to $96.00

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $106.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SGI. Stephens began coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Somnigroup International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

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Somnigroup International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SGI stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Somnigroup International has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Somnigroup International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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