Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 7,139 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum and short-term rallies could support IAU if gold breaks key resistance levels — analysts flag a clean move above $4,800 could trigger a faster rally toward $4,860. Read More.

Technical momentum and short-term rallies could support IAU if gold breaks key resistance levels — analysts flag a clean move above $4,800 could trigger a faster rally toward $4,860. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gold has shown intraday rebounds as dollar weakness lifts bullion, supporting gold‑backed ETFs including IAU. Read More.

Gold has shown intraday rebounds as dollar weakness lifts bullion, supporting gold‑backed ETFs including IAU. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro support from central-bank buying and a third consecutive weekly gain for gold has kept ETF flows and interest in bullion funds intact. Read More.

Macro support from central-bank buying and a third consecutive weekly gain for gold has kept ETF flows and interest in bullion funds intact. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IAU remains an inexpensive, pure-play physical-gold ETF with large AUM and low costs versus mining or active alternatives — a structural positive for long-term investor demand. Read More.

IAU remains an inexpensive, pure-play physical-gold ETF with large AUM and low costs versus mining or active alternatives — a structural positive for long-term investor demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and intraday trading guides highlight volatile price levels and key support/resistance that could dictate short-term flows into/out of IAU. Read More.

Technical and intraday trading guides highlight volatile price levels and key support/resistance that could dictate short-term flows into/out of IAU. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Forecast pieces note both upside breakout scenarios and downside risks; outcome depends on near-term macro and geopolitical developments. Read More.

Forecast pieces note both upside breakout scenarios and downside risks; outcome depends on near-term macro and geopolitical developments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Easing geopolitical risk (a two‑week US–Iran ceasefire/talks) has reduced safe‑haven demand, pressuring gold and weighing on IAU. Read More.

Easing geopolitical risk (a two‑week US–Iran ceasefire/talks) has reduced safe‑haven demand, pressuring gold and weighing on IAU. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Inflation and rising oil prices have lifted rate‑hike expectations and the dollar at times this week, undercutting gold’s appeal. Several reports cite renewed Fed rate concerns as a headwind. Read More.

Inflation and rising oil prices have lifted rate‑hike expectations and the dollar at times this week, undercutting gold’s appeal. Several reports cite renewed Fed rate concerns as a headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary point to recent bearish technical signals and selling linked to inflation worries, suggesting the bull market could pause for months. Read More.

Analysts and market commentary point to recent bearish technical signals and selling linked to inflation worries, suggesting the bull market could pause for months. Read More. Negative Sentiment: IAU has seen a significant rise in short interest, which could amplify downward pressure on the ETF’s price while short positions remain elevated. Read More.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Shares of IAU stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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