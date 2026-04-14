Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price at $5.00

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of GoHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of GoHealth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

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GoHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $1.66. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 71.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

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GoHealth, Inc is a technology-driven health insurance marketplace that connects consumers with a wide range of health insurance plans from leading carriers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates the comparison, selection and enrollment process for individual and family plans, as well as Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products. By leveraging data analytics and customer support services, GoHealth aims to simplify a traditionally complex market and enable more informed decision-making for policyholders.

The company’s online portal integrates real-time quoting tools, educational resources and access to licensed insurance agents, ensuring that users receive personalized guidance throughout the enrollment journey.

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