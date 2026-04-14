Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $92.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.7778.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

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Spire Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:SR opened at $92.34 on Thursday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Spire by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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