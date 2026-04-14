Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.9643.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday.

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Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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