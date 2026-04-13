Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 51 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 161 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Price Performance

SPSAF stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $145.10 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.15.

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About Sopra Steria Group

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Sopra Steria Group is a European leader in digital transformation and IT consulting, offering end-to-end solutions that span strategy, system integration, software development and managed services. Headquartered in Paris, the company serves both public-sector and private-sector clients, helping organizations modernize legacy systems, implement cloud architectures and harness data analytics to drive operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The firm’s core offerings include business and IT consulting, bespoke application development, infrastructure management and business process services.

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