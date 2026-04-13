Short Interest in Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) Drops By 45.7%

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,189 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 16,930 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scandi Standard Stock Performance

Get Scandi Standard alerts:

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) is a leading pure‐play poultry producer in the Nordic region. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the company specializes in the production, marketing and sale of chicken products across retail, food‐service and industrial channels. Scandi Standard’s offering spans fresh, frozen and value‐added poultry items designed to meet evolving consumer demand for high‐quality, convenient protein solutions.

Featured Articles

Scandi Standard’s portfolio comprises whole birds, fillets, cuts and further processed products including marinated, breaded and ready‐to‐eat chicken meals.

Receive News & Ratings for Scandi Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandi Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.