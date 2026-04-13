Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,213 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 64,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Siemens Price Performance

Shares of SIEGY opened at $134.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56. Siemens has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $161.80.

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Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Santander upgraded Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIEGY

Siemens Company Profile

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Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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