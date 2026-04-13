SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Up 112.0% in March

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,997 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the March 15th total of 20,751 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,285.3 days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

SAF-Holland stock opened at C$18.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.19. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of C$16.45 and a 12 month high of C$18.86.

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SAF-Holland Company Profile

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SAF-Holland SA, trading on the OTC markets under the ticker SFHLF, is an international supplier of chassis-related systems for commercial vehicles. The company’s product portfolio encompasses landing gear, fifth wheel couplings, axles, suspension systems, coupling systems and related electronic components. These components are sold both to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of trailers, tractor units and buses as well as to the independent aftermarket, supporting the full life cycle of heavy‐duty vehicles.

SAF-Holland’s origins date back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, when its predecessor entities—SAF in France and Holland Hitch in the United States—began producing mechanical components for transport equipment.

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