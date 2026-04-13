Short Interest in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO) Decreases By 42.2%

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 111,255 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 192,541 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,367,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 127,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000.

Get iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 166,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,410. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,719.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.