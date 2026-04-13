OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.05 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.82.

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OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

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OMV Aktiengesellschaft is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. It conducts a full range of activities across the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refinement of petroleum products, and the production and marketing of petrochemicals. The company serves industrial, commercial and retail customers through a combination of direct sales, wholesale trading and a network of service stations and distribution channels.

On the upstream side, OMV pursues exploration and production projects to develop oil and gas reserves, and it operates equity interests and joint ventures in producing fields and exploration licences.

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