John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,291 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 26,358 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.1%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 10,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

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John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 35,151.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,258,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Finally, Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000.

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John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. The fund seeks to provide investors with tax-advantaged monthly income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equities and taxable debt securities. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HTD and is structured to offer enhanced income opportunities compared to traditional equity or bond portfolios.

The fund’s primary investment strategy combines equity and fixed-income exposure.

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