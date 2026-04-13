John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,291 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 26,358 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.1%
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 10,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $26.12.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. The fund seeks to provide investors with tax-advantaged monthly income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equities and taxable debt securities. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HTD and is structured to offer enhanced income opportunities compared to traditional equity or bond portfolios.
The fund’s primary investment strategy combines equity and fixed-income exposure.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.