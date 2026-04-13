Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. 14,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,994. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2008 and managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, the fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NBB.

NBB’s investment strategy focuses on taxable municipal securities, including pre-refunded and unrated obligations, issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.