Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. 16,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,849. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 38.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE: JGH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in high-yield debt securities issued by non-U.S. corporations. Established in 2007 and managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund offers investors exposure to global credit markets with a focus on higher-yielding instruments. The fund’s strategy aims to balance income generation with diversification across various sectors and geographies outside of the United States.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a mix of high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans and, from time to time, convertible securities.

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