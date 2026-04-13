NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Director Corp Fluor Sells 13,500,000 Shares

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $162,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,436,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,088,217.04. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corp Fluor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 26th, Corp Fluor sold 463,747 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $6,098,273.05.

On Friday, February 13th, Corp Fluor sold 71,000,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,352,550,000.00.

NuScale Power Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:SMR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.59. 25,122,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,501,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.5% in the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 37.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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