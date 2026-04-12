Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,847 shares, a growth of 594.8% from the March 15th total of 5,447 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sands China Price Performance

Sands China stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Sands China has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sands China to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company’s core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

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