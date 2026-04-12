Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 54 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 367 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBS opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

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Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s primary business activities include accepting deposits, extending credit, and providing payment and treasury management solutions. Deposit offerings encompass checking, savings, money market, and certificate accounts, while lending products cover commercial real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Potomac Bank emphasizes relationship-driven banking, tailoring its services to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government agencies.

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