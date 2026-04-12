Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Indivior PLC $INDV

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Indivior worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Indivior by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Indivior by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Indivior

In other Indivior news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley acquired 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,842.52. This trade represents a 20.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of INDV opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.62 million. Analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Zacks Research upgraded Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Indivior from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Indivior presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Indivior Company Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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